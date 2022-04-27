MSCB to offer loans to 250 Yerawada jail inmates
PUNE In a first in the country, the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) will start a loan scheme for prisoners from Yerawada jail wherein a total 250 prison inmates will get loans in the first phase after which the loan scheme will be extended to other prisons in the state.
Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank chairman Vidyadhar Anaskar said, “MSCB will be the first bank in the country to give loans to inmates. The scheme will start in Yerawada jail on May 1 this year. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and home minister Dilip Walse Patil will be present while giving loans to the inmates.” The programme will be held in Yerawada prison, Anaskar said.
“MSCB took this bold decision to start a loan scheme for prisoners. It is found that 70% inmates are not professional criminals but have committed crimes in the heat of the moment. But when they are in jail, their families suffer a lot. Considering that, we decided to give them loans of up to ₹50,000. Although the loans are in the inmates’ names, the amount will go to their family members and the inmates will repay the loans from within the jail,” Anaskar said.
“These prisoners work in prison and get money for their work. They will need to repay loans from these funds. A total 250 inmates have been identified and the loan process is underway. Even the prison authorities and banks are signing an agreement for the same,” Anaskar said.
-
Woman dies, 3 hurt as fire breaks out at scrapyard in IMT Manesar
A 48-year-old woman died while three people were injured after a massive fire broke out at a scrapyard, spanning across 30 acres adjoining a slum cluster, and gutted as many as 100 shanties near Kankrola village in Sector 6, IMT Manesar, on Monday night. Firefighting and rescue operations got over after 14 hours. C caught fire, in which 15 shanties and two vehicles were gutted.
-
Statewide protests: ‘Punishment postings’ draw Roadways, PRTC employees’ ire in Ludhiana
Alleging that Punjab Roadways and PRTC employees were being posted to distant places as punishment for raising their voice against the government, contractual staffers took out a rally at the bus stand on Tuesday. Employee unions held statewide protests and demanded that transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar revoke the transfer orders. District president Satnam Singh said they have been demanding regularisation of contractual staff, and addition of more buses to the fleet.
-
Hospital, real estate projects likely to come up around Sultanpur National Park
Two private housing projects and a private medical college and hospital are likely to come up in the so-called eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) around Sultanpur National Park in Gurugram according to minutes of the latest meeting of the National Board for Wildlife. There is also a zonal master plan for the management of the ESZ. Member of NBWL, R Sukumar said that bio-medical waste generated from the hospital should not flow into the sanctuary according to the minutes.
-
UP culture dept to launch community radio
Lucknow To preserve, promote and popularise the unique cultural identity of Uttar Pradesh, the state government will start a community radio - 'Jai Ghosh' at Sangeet Natak Akademi. Culture department officials said that they would publish 75 books depicting the rich history of 75 districts of the state on the occasion of Amrit Mahotsav. The department, in its six-month action plan, has promised to organise One District-One Special Cultural Event in every district.
-
Fire breaks out in cluster of warehouses in Kondhwa
PUNE A major fire broke out at a furniture warehouse at Pargenagar in Kondhwa Budruk area of the city on Tuesday afternoon. According to Fire officer Sameer Shaikh of Kondhwa fire station, the tin shed shops were located in close vicinity of each other. The shops mostly sold furniture while some of them ran automobile garages, vehicle body workshops, chilled water jar units among others.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics