MSEDCL claims meter reading and billing accuracy at 98 per cent

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) has claimed that accurate billing now stands at 98.54 per cent and the rate of unclear meter reading photos has reached 98.53 per cent in Pune circle. Rajendra Pawar, the chief engineer of Pune Circle, shared this information in a recent meeting on billing and photo meter reading agencies held in Rasta Peth in Pune. After these incidents, the chief engineer of Pune Circle is conducting regular review meetings with meter reading agencies. There are 73-meter reading agencies in Pune Circle. (HT PHOTO)

In 2023, MSEDCL recorded around three incidents of meter tampering, and false meter reading incidents so far. After these incidents, the chief engineer of Pune Circle is conducting regular review meetings with meter reading agencies. There are 73-meter reading agencies in Pune Circle.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Pawar said, “We took action on four reading agencies for false and misleading meter reading and blacklisted them. Besides that, Mahavitran is encouraging consumers to take photos of their electricity meters, and billing accuracy has improved.”

He also mentioned that billing in the Pune circle has gone up by 98.54 per cent, while the unclear photo rate of meter readings has reached 98.53 per cent. However, our goal is to achieve a goal of 100 per cent accurate billing, particularly focusing on rural areas.

Commenting further, Pawar said, “Consumers can verify their electricity bill readings, complete with photos, on Mahavitran’s website. I have instructed that it is the responsibility of sub-divisional offices to issue accurate bills based on readings from agencies. The online facility allows these offices to view meter photos, identify irregularities, and make corrections before finalizing the electricity bill. Now, officers are following instructions and cross-checking the meter reading and issuing accurate billing.”

Consumers may face power outage

Maharashtra State Transmission Company Limited (Mahapareshan) has announced the temporary closure of its Kharadi 132 KV ultra-high voltage substation for essential pre-scheduled maintenance and repairs. The maintenance activity is scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 23 from 10 am to 3 pm.

To ensure uninterrupted power supply during this period, MSEDCL has made provision of alternative arrangements, easing concerns about any impact on power distribution in the Ahmednagar Road area in Pune.

Mahavitran has also mentioned that any failure in one of the five power lines during this period may result in a power outage in the concerned areas. In such cases, affected consumers will receive prompt notifications through SMS.

The Kharadi 132 KV high voltage substation supplies electricity to various areas, including Khulewadi, Vimannagar, Sopannagar, Kolte Patil Phase 1 to 4, Yerwada, Shastrinagar, Lakshminagar, Alandi Road, Sambhajinagar, Vadgaon Shinde, Vadgaon Gaothan, Wadgaonsheri, Dhanori area, and more.