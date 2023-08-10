Home / Cities / Pune News / MSEDCL inks MoU with 32 technical, engineering colleges for knowledge sharing

MSEDCL inks MoU with 32 technical, engineering colleges for knowledge sharing

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 10, 2023 09:27 PM IST

Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has signed an MoU with 32 engineering and polytechnic colleges in Pune to share knowledge about new technology and developments in the power sector. At least 9,500 students will be trained in information and technology related to electricity.

In a major decision, now knowledge sharing will be done through direct interaction with engineering students regarding new technology and developments in the power sector, exchange of knowledge, power security and various digital customer services of state Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) department. For this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MSEDCL and 32 engineering and polytechnic colleges of Pune district.

The MoU on ‘knowledge sharing’ was signed by chief engineer Rajendra Pawar from MSEDCL and the respective principals, professors and representatives of the said colleges. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
The MoU on ‘knowledge sharing’ was signed by chief engineer Rajendra Pawar from MSEDCL and the respective principals, professors and representatives of the said colleges. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Under the initiative, at least 9,500 students will be trained in information and technology in the field of electricity.

The MoU on ‘knowledge sharing’ was signed by chief engineer Rajendra Pawar from MSEDCL and the respective principals, professors and representatives of the said colleges.

On this occasion, all the representatives of the colleges announced the organisation of various activities through ‘energy club’.

“Adding practical knowledge and knowledge of modern technology to the college education of engineering students is the need of the hour,” said Pawar.

“The scope of the power sector, which is rapidly changing due to technology, is very large. Therefore, along with education, engineering students need to get practical knowledge of changing power sector, modern technology in distribution, digital customer service etc. Through this, these students will be able to learn about new technology and it will be of great benefit to the consumers as an alternative to the electricity sector,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out