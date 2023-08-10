MSEDCL inks MoU with 32 technical, engineering colleges for knowledge sharing

In a major decision, now knowledge sharing will be done through direct interaction with engineering students regarding new technology and developments in the power sector, exchange of knowledge, power security and various digital customer services of state Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) department. For this, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between MSEDCL and 32 engineering and polytechnic colleges of Pune district. The MoU on ‘knowledge sharing’ was signed by chief engineer Rajendra Pawar from MSEDCL and the respective principals, professors and representatives of the said colleges. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Under the initiative, at least 9,500 students will be trained in information and technology in the field of electricity.

The MoU on ‘knowledge sharing’ was signed by chief engineer Rajendra Pawar from MSEDCL and the respective principals, professors and representatives of the said colleges.

On this occasion, all the representatives of the colleges announced the organisation of various activities through ‘energy club’.

“Adding practical knowledge and knowledge of modern technology to the college education of engineering students is the need of the hour,” said Pawar.

“The scope of the power sector, which is rapidly changing due to technology, is very large. Therefore, along with education, engineering students need to get practical knowledge of changing power sector, modern technology in distribution, digital customer service etc. Through this, these students will be able to learn about new technology and it will be of great benefit to the consumers as an alternative to the electricity sector,” he added.