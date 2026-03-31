MSRDC to build dedicated truck terminal along Pune-Mumbai e-way

In a move aimed at improving safety on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way), the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) has decided to build a dedicated truck terminal for heavy vehicles. The facility will come up at Taje near the Khalapur toll plaza, and is expected to accommodate around 500 trucks. In a move aimed at improving safety on the Pune-Mumbai expressway (e-way), the MSRDC has decided to build a dedicated truck terminal for heavy vehicles. (FILE)

The project is being planned as more than just a parking space. Officials said that the terminal will function as a full-fledged logistics hub with modern amenities for drivers; a step expected to reduce accidents on the busy corridor.

The decision comes alongside the MSRDC’s proposal to expand the e-way, with work likely to begin once final approvals are in place. The truck terminal will be developed in tandem at Taje to ensure that infrastructure keeps pace with the rising volume of traffic. Authorities believe this integrated approach will improve traffic management, particularly of heavy vehicles that currently lack designated pit stops.

According to MSRDC officials, congestion—especially in the Lonavala and Bhor ghat sections—has long been a concern due to frequent truck breakdowns and illegal roadside parking. These often constitute major bottlenecks that disrupt traffic flow. With the new terminal, such unauthorised parking along the e-way is expected to reduce significantly. Diverting trucks to a designated facility will help keep the main carriageway clear for smoother movement of other vehicles.

Highlighting the project’s significance, MSRDC chief engineer Rahul Vasaikar said, “Traffic on the Pune-Mumbai e-way has increased substantially over the years, and the need for dedicated infrastructure for heavy vehicles has become critical. The proposed terminal at Taje will not just be a parking facility but a comprehensive logistics hub.”

“It will provide essential amenities such as rest areas, food services and immediate access to repair and maintenance support. One of the key objectives is to reduce driver fatigue, which is a major cause of accidents. By ensuring that drivers have a safe and well-equipped place to halt, we aim to improve overall road safety. Work on the project is expected to begin soon,” Vasaikar said.

The terminal will have CCTV surveillance and security personnel and will include amenities such as toilets, fuel stations, and on-site mechanics and garages to enhance both convenience and safety.

Welcoming the move, Amit Bhalerao, a frequent traveller on the e-way, said, “This is a much-needed initiative. Trucks are often parked haphazardly along the highway, especially at night, which is extremely dangerous. A dedicated terminal will make roads safer and also help drivers.”