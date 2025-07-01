MSRTC offers 15 per cent discount on advance bookings for Pune-Mumbai e-Shivneri buses

Beginning July 1, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will offer a 15% discount on ticket fares to passengers making advance bookings on long- and medium- distance routes beyond 150 kilometres. The scheme will be applicable to full-fare passengers only, and does not include those travelling under concessional categories. It will be implemented across all categories of MSRTC buses. The announcement was made by state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik who further informed that the scheme will be in effect throughout the year, excluding the busy Diwali and summer vacation periods. The announcement was made by state transport minister and MSRTC chairman Pratap Sarnaik who further informed that the scheme will be in effect throughout the year, excluding the busy Diwali and summer vacation periods. (H)

Notably, passengers travelling from Pune to Mumbai on e-Shivneri buses who book full tickets in advance will benefit significantly from this discount. Sarnaik said, “Passengers commuting on premium routes like Pune to Mumbai by e-Shivneri buses will greatly benefit from this initiative. We want to encourage people to plan their travel in advance, which not only helps them save money but also allows the corporation to manage operations more efficiently. This 15% discount is our way of making public transport more attractive, especially for daily and frequent travellers who rely on MSRTC’s dependable services.”

Importantly, the discount will also apply to advance bookings for upcoming festivals such as Ashadhi Ekadashi and the Ganpati festival when a large numbers of devotees and holiday travellers undertake long-distance journeys. For instance, passengers booking tickets in advance for regular MSRTC buses headed to Pandharpur for Ashadhi Ekadashi will get a 15% fare reduction starting July 1. However, this discount will not be applicable to special or additional festival buses.

Sarnaik said, “Similarly, passengers travelling to Konkan during the Ganpati festival - a time when many working professionals return to their hometowns - can also avail this discount by reserving their tickets in advance. We urge passengers to take advantage of this scheme and save on travel costs, especially during non-peak travel periods.”

Indra Kumar Shinde, a working professional who travels frequently between Pune and Mumbai, said, “This is a much-needed relief for regular travellers like me. The e-Shivneri buses are reliable and comfortable, but the fares can add up quickly when you are commuting multiple times a week. A 15% discount on advance bookings will definitely help ease the financial burden. It also encourages more people to plan ahead, which can reduce last-minute rush and improve the overall travel experience. I have already started booking my trips in advance to take full advantage of the offer.”

The said scheme was originally declared on June 1, during the 77th Foundation Day celebrations of MSRTC, when Sarnaik proposed fare concessions for passengers travelling long distances off season.

Meanwhile, the discount can be availed through MSRTC’s official website (npublic.msrtcors.com), at ticket booking counters, or via the ‘MSRTC Bus Reservation’ mobile application.