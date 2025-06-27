MSRTC Pune division targets 65 crore monthly revenue

Pune: After the state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik released the white paper of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday, many steps to boost revenue and better passenger facilities are being taken up at the Pune divisional level. MSRTC Pune divisional controller Arun Siya has outlined the division’s revenue goals and future strategies to strengthen its financial base. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

“Our focus is to raise the monthly revenue from the current ₹55 crore to ₹65 crore, and we collected ₹60 crore in May. We are working to increase the frequency of schedules on key routes, especially to underserved and high-demand areas across the state to boost revenue,” said Siya.

“We have already started operational reviews of existing routes and are optimising schedules to match commuter needs. This includes deploying new buses and ensuring minimum idle time.” he said.

MSRTC Pune division has 850 buses, including 64 electric Shivai, 36 Shivshahi Volvo luxury and 200 CNG vehicles. Plans are afoot to induct an additional 120 to 140 diesel buses by the end of the year, and 70 have already been delivered.

Siya stated that the Pune division plans to tap into festival and holiday rush traffic, introducing dynamic scheduling, and launching commuter-friendly mobile updates.

Meanwhile, MSRTC white paper revealed the public transport utility has accumulated losses amounting to ₹10,322.32 crore over the past five decades. Additionally, dues related to employee benefits, including provident fund and gratuity, stand at ₹3,297.65 crore.