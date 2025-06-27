Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
New Delhi
MSRTC Pune division targets 65 crore monthly revenue

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Jun 27, 2025 10:08 AM IST

MSRTC Pune divisional controller Arun Siya outlines the division’s revenue goals and future strategies to strengthen its financial base

Pune: After the state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik released the white paper of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on Tuesday, many steps to boost revenue and better passenger facilities are being taken up at the Pune divisional level.

MSRTC Pune divisional controller Arun Siya has outlined the division's revenue goals and future strategies to strengthen its financial base.
MSRTC Pune divisional controller Arun Siya has outlined the division’s revenue goals and future strategies to strengthen its financial base. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Arun Siya, divisional controller, Pune MSRTC, outlined the division’s revenue goals and future strategies to strengthen its financial base.

“Our focus is to raise the monthly revenue from the current 55 crore to 65 crore, and we collected 60 crore in May. We are working to increase the frequency of schedules on key routes, especially to underserved and high-demand areas across the state to boost revenue,” said Siya.

“We have already started operational reviews of existing routes and are optimising schedules to match commuter needs. This includes deploying new buses and ensuring minimum idle time.” he said.

MSRTC Pune division has 850 buses, including 64 electric Shivai, 36 Shivshahi Volvo luxury and 200 CNG vehicles. Plans are afoot to induct an additional 120 to 140 diesel buses by the end of the year, and 70 have already been delivered.

Siya stated that the Pune division plans to tap into festival and holiday rush traffic, introducing dynamic scheduling, and launching commuter-friendly mobile updates.

Meanwhile, MSRTC white paper revealed the public transport utility has accumulated losses amounting to 10,322.32 crore over the past five decades. Additionally, dues related to employee benefits, including provident fund and gratuity, stand at 3,297.65 crore.

Follow Us On