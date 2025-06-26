MSRTC to install AI-powered cameras at Swargate ST stand

PUNE: Amid widespread public outrage and rising concerns over safety following the rape incident that occurred at the Swargate ST (state transport) stand on February 26 this year, the Pune division of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to install 15 to 20 artificial intelligence (AI)-based face detection cameras to bolster security at what is one of the busiest ST stands in Maharashtra. New AI-powered cameras capable of facial recognition and detection of suspicious activity will be installed across entry, exit and waiting areas at the stand alongside conventional CCTV cameras. Following rape incident at Swargate ST stand on February 26, MSRTC has decided to install AI-based face detection cameras to cover premises. (HT FILE)

Arun Siya, MSRTC Pune divisional controller, said, “Passenger safety is our topmost priority, and we have urgently taken steps to prevent such incidents in future. The tender process for the installation of AI-based face detection cameras has been carried out; these cameras will allow us to track individuals with criminal backgrounds and alert security teams in real-time. They will cover every critical zone of the Swargate ST stand, ensuring that there are no blind spots left. Our goal is to create a secure environment where every traveller, especially female, feels safe using our services.”

Siya said that the MSRTC is coordinating with the Pune police to ensure constant patrolling and improved vigilance, particularly during night hours. Additionally, there are plans to deploy trained security personnel specifically tasked with monitoring camera feeds and acting swiftly in case of alerts generated by the AI system.

Aparna Kudale, a frequent passenger, said, “What happened at Swargate was terrifying. I often arrive late at night and knowing that such a brutal crime took place at what is supposed to be a public space has really shaken my confidence in MSRTC buses. But I do welcome the decision to install AI-based cameras. If these cameras can actually detect suspicious people and alert the authorities immediately, it will make a huge difference. As a woman, knowing that technology is being used to protect us brings some reassurance. I just hope these steps are implemented quickly and don’t just remain on paper.”

During the early hours of February 26, a 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in an ST bus parked near the Swargate depot. The incident sent shockwaves across the state. The accused, Dattatray Gade, was later identified through CCTV footage. Gade is a serial offender, with multiple criminal cases already registered against him. His ability to access the bus undetected raised serious questions about the existing surveillance and security mechanisms at the bus stand.