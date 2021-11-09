MSRTC workers stage protest without shirts as strike gets aggressive

PUNE The indefinite protest by employees of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) across the state and in Pune continued on Tuesday. Workers from the Wakdewadi ST depot protested without wearing shirts in the morning. Similarly, workers from all 13 depots in Pune division stayed off work and no ST buses went on the roads.

Meanwhile, private buses, school and company buses were allowed by the state government to transport passengers. Several private buses were operating from outside the ST stands in Pune, albeit with higher fares.

“I came to Swargate as I had to go to Kolhapur, but as the strike is on, I took a private bus which cost ₹1,000. As there was no other option and my reaching Kolhapur was necessary I went by the private tourist bus,” said Aditya Mohite, a passenger.

For the last 10 days, MSRTC workers and their unions are protesting various demands. A Kruti Samiti of unions was formed to have a conversation with the state government. Apparently the main demand of making the MSRTC a state government department was compromised according to workers, so now workers (apart from union members) have spontaneously started to strike from Sunday midnight.

The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) deployed inspectors and other staff to monitor operations of private buses. “We took a meeting of our officers in the morning and accordingly, their were sent to various ST depots all across the Pune division to monitor these private buses,” said Pune Regional Transport Officer Ajit Shinde.

Atmaram Sanap one of the protesting workers at the Wakdewadi depot said, “To convey our demands and help the state government realise our pain we protested without wearing shirts at the ST stand. The financial burden is too much. The state government should take immediate action and take in the organisation.”