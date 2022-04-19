Multiple flight delay causes inconvenience at Pune airport
PUNE In a harrowing experience for SpiceJet passengers bound for Patna and Delhi from Lohegaon international airport, Pune, two of its flights were delayed on Monday, leaving passengers stranded for hours.
Flight SG-757 was set to depart for Patna at 11.15 am, but was rescheduled for 19:00 hours, causing an eight-hour delay. Flight SG-8184 was set to depart for Delhi at 17:35 hours, was rescheduled for 2:30hrs on Tuesday, causing a nine-hour delay.
SpiceJet spokesperson said, “SpiceJet flight SG-757 operating Pune to Patna dated was delayed due to a technical issue. Inconvenience caused to the passengers is deeply regretted.” However, SpiceJet did not provide any information on the delay of the flight SG-8184.
Irate passengers took to social media to narrate their harrowing experience. Ashirvad tweeted, “Totally frustrated with the support we are getting at Pune Airport. Pune to Patna flight is delayed by more than 3 hrs now.No one is provided support to arrange an alternative flight. They are totally denying it now. I have a connecting train from the arrival location. Which I will not be able to catch.”
Lalit Mohan who was to board the flight for Delhi said, “
The SpiceJet staff is rude to passengers. A few of them had to cancel their booking and booked a costly Indigo flight ticket, while a few others had to cancel their plans.In response they said, that one flight has technical issues. They did not provide any alternative .”
Box
Multiple delays
Flight SG-757 – Pune to Patna
Scheduled flight: 11.15am
First reschedule time: 12 noon
Second reschedule time: 13:40 hours
Third reschedule time: 19:00 hours
Fourth reschedule time: 20:30 hours
Flight SG-8184– Pune to Delhi
Scheduled flight: 17:35. hours
First reschedule time: 12:30 hours
Second reschedule time: 02:30 hours
