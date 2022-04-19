Home / Cities / Pune News / Multiple flight delay causes inconvenience at Pune airport
Multiple flight delay causes inconvenience at Pune airport

PUNE In a harrowing experience for SpiceJet passengers bound for Patna and Delhi from Lohegaon international airport, Pune, two of its flights were delayed on Monday, leaving passengers stranded for hours
Passengers at the Lohegaon international airport, Pune, are seen arguing with the staff after multiple delays. (HT)
Passengers at the Lohegaon international airport, Pune, are seen arguing with the staff after multiple delays. (HT)
Published on Apr 19, 2022 12:17 AM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

Flight SG-757 was set to depart for Patna at 11.15 am, but was rescheduled for 19:00 hours, causing an eight-hour delay. Flight SG-8184 was set to depart for Delhi at 17:35 hours, was rescheduled for 2:30hrs on Tuesday, causing a nine-hour delay.

SpiceJet spokesperson said, “SpiceJet flight SG-757 operating Pune to Patna dated was delayed due to a technical issue. Inconvenience caused to the passengers is deeply regretted.” However, SpiceJet did not provide any information on the delay of the flight SG-8184.

Irate passengers took to social media to narrate their harrowing experience. Ashirvad tweeted, “Totally frustrated with the support we are getting at Pune Airport. Pune to Patna flight is delayed by more than 3 hrs now.No one is provided support to arrange an alternative flight. They are totally denying it now. I have a connecting train from the arrival location. Which I will not be able to catch.”

Lalit Mohan who was to board the flight for Delhi said, “

The SpiceJet staff is rude to passengers. A few of them had to cancel their booking and booked a costly Indigo flight ticket, while a few others had to cancel their plans.In response they said, that one flight has technical issues. They did not provide any alternative .”

Multiple delays

Flight SG-757 – Pune to Patna

Scheduled flight: 11.15am

First reschedule time: 12 noon

Second reschedule time: 13:40 hours

Third reschedule time: 19:00 hours

Fourth reschedule time: 20:30 hours

Flight SG-8184– Pune to Delhi

Scheduled flight: 17:35. hours

First reschedule time: 12:30 hours

Second reschedule time: 02:30 hours

Tuesday, April 19, 2022
