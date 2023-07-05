Home / Cities / Pune News / Six injured as MSRTC bus rams into truck near Khopoli

Six injured as MSRTC bus rams into truck near Khopoli

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 05, 2023 11:26 PM IST

The MSRTC Swargate-Thane Shivneri bus rammed into a multi-axle truck while trying to give way to a small vehicle

At least six persons were injured after a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) operated Shivneri bus rammed into a multi-axle truck on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway near Khopoli late Tuesday night. The injured include bus driver, identified as Vikas Lad, and five passengers.

The injured include bus driver, identified as Vikas Lad, and five passengers. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
The injured include bus driver, identified as Vikas Lad, and five passengers. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

A team of state highway police, IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd, Devdoot and Khopoli police rushed to the spot and carried out rescue efforts. As per primary information, the driver suffered leg injuries in the accident.

A police official said, “The MSRTC Swargate-Thane Shivneri bus rammed into a multi-axle truck while trying to give way to a small vehicle. As the state transport bus got stuck between two vehicles after the mishap, the driver had to be rescued from his seat and later admitted to MGM Hospital at Kamothe in Navi Mumbai. Other injured passengers were shifted to Khopoli Rural Hospital.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out