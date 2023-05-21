Multiple vehicle collision at NIBM; 2 dead, several injured

An accident took place at Palace Orchards on NIBM Road on Sunday evening, where a bus collided with multiple vehicles including cars, motorcycles, a small tempo, and an auto-rickshaw. Two people were killed and several others were injured, said police officials. Traffic was diverted from the affected stretch. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Two people were killed and several others were injured, said police officials. Traffic was diverted from the affected stretch.

According to police officials, one of the deceased has been identified as Prashant Bhanudas Ghemud (37) resident of Kondhwa-Khurd. The other deceased is a two-wheeler rider.

As per officials, Madhu Kunwar, Alister Marchant (auto driver and passenger) were injured and shifted KEM hospital. Passengers from tempo Ibrahim Sayad, Isriel Sayd and Rafiq Deshmukh have been shifted to Sasson General Hospital.

According to police officials, a private mini bus coming from NIBM and heading towards Undri lost control due to a brake failure and collided with six vehicles.

Senior police inspector Santosh Sonawane said , “As of now we can say that several persons have been injured in this accident. We are waiting for further details from the doctors.’’

Police officials arrested the bus driver involved in accident for rash driving.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON