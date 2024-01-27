Mumbai student drowns in Pavana dam
The deceased has been identified as Manish Shankar Sharma (20), a resident of Mumbai who was a second-year student of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Medical College, Loni Pravara
A medical college student from Mumbai drowned in a Pavana dam water at Thakursai on Friday, while the authorities were able to rescue another student, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Manish Shankar Sharma (20), a resident of Mumbai who was a second-year student of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Medical College, Loni Pravara. Locals, with the help of authorities, rescued Aditya Sachin Bundele (20).
According to the Lonavla Rural police, a group of 15-17 students from the medical college visited Lonavla over the weekend. On Friday evening, a few students ventured into the dam water, however, after a while- two of them felt uneasy and called for help.
Kishor Dhumal, senior police inspector (SPI) at Lonavla rural police station said, “A group of students from a medical college visited Lonavla over the long weekend. Two of them drowned and we have rescued one of them, while one body was recovered.”
The body was sent for post-mortem procedures and was later handed over to relatives.