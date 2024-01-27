 Mumbai student drowns in Pavana dam - Hindustan Times
Mumbai student drowns in Pavana dam

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 27, 2024 10:25 PM IST

The deceased has been identified as Manish Shankar Sharma (20), a resident of Mumbai who was a second-year student of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Medical College, Loni Pravara

A medical college student from Mumbai drowned in a Pavana dam water at Thakursai on Friday, while the authorities were able to rescue another student, officials said. The deceased has been identified as Manish Shankar Sharma (20), a resident of Mumbai who was a second-year student of Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Medical College, Loni Pravara. Locals, with the help of authorities, rescued Aditya Sachin Bundele (20).

Locals, with the help of authorities, rescued Aditya Sachin Bundele (20). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
According to the Lonavla Rural police, a group of 15-17 students from the medical college visited Lonavla over the weekend. On Friday evening, a few students ventured into the dam water, however, after a while- two of them felt uneasy and called for help.

Kishor Dhumal, senior police inspector (SPI) at Lonavla rural police station said, “A group of students from a medical college visited Lonavla over the long weekend. Two of them drowned and we have rescued one of them, while one body was recovered.”

The body was sent for post-mortem procedures and was later handed over to relatives.

