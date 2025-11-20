Mundhwa land deal: Police record accused Tejwani’s statement

The Pune police have recorded the statement of Sheetal Tejwani, an accused in the alleged illegal sale of government land in Mundhwa to the firm of Parth Pawar, son of deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. Besides the sale being illegal as it is government land, it also came to light that Amadea Enterprises was exempted from the payment of stamp duty of ₹ 21 crore. (HT)

Tejwani appeared for questioning in connection with the case registered at the Khadak police station on Tuesday, an official said.

Tejwani, along with Parth’s business partner Digvijay Patil and suspended tehsildar Suryakant Yeole, has been named as an accused. Yeole allegedly misused his authority by issuing eviction notices to the Botanical Survey of India (BSI), which occupies the land on a government lease. Police have maintained that Parth is not an accused as his name does not appear on the sale deed.

According to investigators, Tejwani acted as the power of attorney holder for 272 former landowners and facilitated the deal to sell the 40-acre parcel to Amadea Enterprises LLP, a firm linked to Pawar and Patil, even though the land belongs to the government and is leased to the BSI.

Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said Tejwani was served a notice for recording her statement, which will now be examined. “The statement will be scrutinised. We have verified the documents. The probe will proceed on all possible angles. The investigating team is working toward a final conclusion to determine the violations and verify the evidence gathered so far,” he said.

Statements of several other individuals are yet to be recorded, Kumar said.

A notice has also been served to Patil for recording his statement, Kumar said. Notices were also issued to 272 original “Watandars” (those who had been granted ownership rights in the land under the Mahar Watan System), and some of them have already recorded their statements, he said. On Tuesday, Joint Inspector General Registration (IGR) Rajendra Muthe submitted the report of the committee headed by him to the government, indicting sub-registrar RB Taru, Patil and Tejwani for the illegal transaction.

