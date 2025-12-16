Mundhwa land scam: Sheetal Tejwani sent to judicial custody

A judicial magistrate (first class) on Monday sent Sheetal Tejwani, also known as Sheetal S. Suryavanshi, to judicial custody after her four-day additional police remand came to an end. She will be lodged at Yerawada Central Jail. During her custodial interrogation, Tejwani told investigators that she would submit the original land transaction documents and power of attorney papers. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Police informed the court that based on Tejwani’s interrogation, searches were conducted at her Koregaon Park and Chinchwad residences in the presence of two witnesses, but original property-related documents were not found. During questioning, Tejwani had said that she would hand over the original property registration and power of attorney documents, which were later submitted through her lawyer.

During her custodial interrogation, Tejwani told investigators that she would submit the original land transaction documents and power of attorney papers. Accordingly, her lawyer, Deepali Kedar, submitted the original land transaction document dated May 20, 2025, to the police on December 8. Police said they have also seized original powers of attorney of 33 watandars along with 45 revocable power of attorney documents from Tejwani.

Tejwani was arrested on December 3 by the Pune Police Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the ₹1,500-crore Mundhwa land scam. Investigators allege illegal transfer of nearly 40 acres of Mahar Watan land, claiming Tejwani used powers of attorney from more than 270 purported watandars, several of whom were reportedly deceased. Despite repeated rejections by revenue authorities, she allegedly continued to assert ownership claims before executing a disputed sale deed earlier this year.

The case has drawn political scrutiny as the Mundhwa land parcel is linked to Amadea Enterprises LLP, in which deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth Pawar, is listed as a partner.

Tejwani is also a key link in the second leg of the probe involving suspended tahsildar Suryakant Gulabrao Yeole, who allegedly passed illegal quasi-judicial orders, transferring government land to private parties. One such order concerns the same 40-acre Mundhwa land granted in favour of Digvijay Patil, a partner in Amadea Enterprises LLP, for which Tejwani was the power of attorney holder.

A second contested order involves a 5.35-hectare agricultural department plot allegedly granted to Hemant Gawande, power of attorney holder for Vision Property. Following directions from the Pune sub-divisional officer, a complaint was filed, naming Tejwani, Yeole, Gawande, Patil and five others.

Separately, Tejwani is the same individual who sued Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in 2018, seeking ₹50.40 lakh over a rental agreement dispute related to a Trump Towers flat in Kalyaninagar. Court records show the civil suit has remained at the evidence stage, with the next hearing scheduled for January 5, 2026.

RTI activists and whistleblowers had earlier flagged Tejwani’s alleged role in the ₹900-crore Udan Shah Wali Shrine endowment land scam.