Municipal commissioner reviews 32 key city roads, issues directives to ease traffic

Municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Wednesday held a review meeting on 32 major city roads that carry nearly 85% of Pune’s traffic and issued directions to remove hurdles affecting vehicle movement. Following a presentation of the findings, the commissioner instructed officials to take immediate corrective measures. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The meeting, attended by heads of various departments, discussed reports submitted by engineering teams tasked with studying traffic bottlenecks on key stretches, including Karve Road, Bajirao Road, Jungli Maharaj Road, Fergusson College Road, Ganeshkhind Road, Ahmednagar Road, Satara Road, Solapur Road, and Old Pune–Mumbai Road.

Following a presentation of the findings, the commissioner instructed officials to take immediate corrective measures. “All illegal constructions, hawkers, electric poles, and other obstructions affecting traffic flow must be removed,” Ram directed.

He ordered closure of unnecessary U-turns that block lanes and asked for close coordination between the municipal administration, traffic police, MSEDCL, and other service providers to make these arterial roads free of encumbrances.