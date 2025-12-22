Municipal polls underline BJP’s gains in western Maharashtra, but resistance holds in Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur

The results of the elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra, declared on Sunday, pointed to a strong showing by the Bharatiya Janata Party in western Maharashtra, particularly in Satara district, while also revealing pockets of resistance in Sangli, Solapur and Kolhapur. The outcome highlights the expanding footprint of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, even as entrenched regional leaders continued to influence local political equations. In Satara district, the BJP emerged as the dominant force, securing control of seven out of 10 municipal councils. (HT)

In Satara district, the BJP emerged as the dominant force, securing control of seven out of 10 municipal councils. State minister Jaykumar Gore played a key role in consolidating the party’s position, retaining his stronghold and delivering a clean sweep in Mhaswad. The BJP won all 21 seats in the Mhaswad Municipal Council, leaving the opposition without representation, and Pooja Virkar was elected council president. The party also registered victories in Malkapur, Medha, Rahimatpur, Wai, Satara and Phaltan nagar parishads.

In the Phaltan municipal council presidential election, BJP candidate Samshersingh Naik Nimbalkar defeated Aniket Raje Nimbalkar, son of veteran leader Ramraje Nimbalkar, marking a significant upset in the region’s political landscape.

The electoral picture in Sangli district was even more fragmented. Senior Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Jayant Patil demonstrated his political clout by retaining firm control over Ishwarpur and Ashta, where his party maintained its strong presence through a tightly coordinated campaign. At the same time, the BJP managed to rein in the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s prospects by winning in Jat and Atpadi, while the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde emerged victorious in Vita and Shirala.

In Solapur district, the BJP faced a setback, managing to win only four out of 12 seats. Political observers attributed the result partly to the party’s decision to contest independently. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) also secured three seats, while the Mahayuti alliance led in seven others. A notable feature of the Solapur outcome was the complete rout of the Congress, which failed to win a single presidential post in the district.

Kolhapur district presented a complex and competitive picture. Elections were held to 10 municipal councils and three nagar panchayats, with direct elections for municipal presidents. The Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) won mayoral posts in Murgud, Jaysingpur, Hatkanangale and Kurundwad, while the BJP secured victories in Chandgad, Ajra and Hupari. The Congress emerged victorious in Peth Vadgaon and Shirol, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction won in Kagal and Chandgad. Regional outfit Jansurajya also made its presence felt by winning in Malkapur and Panhala, underscoring the continued relevance of local political formation

One of the most significant outcomes was in Kagal, where an alliance between Hasan Mushrif and Samarjit Ghatge secured a landslide victory by winning all seats in the municipal council, delivering a complete whitewash to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena. In Shirol, voters appeared to push back against dynastic politics, dealing a setback to the dominance of MLA Ashokrao Mane’s family members, including his son, daughter-in-law and nephew.

Overall, the results underline the BJP-led alliance’s growing organisational reach in western Maharashtra, while also signalling that local leadership, caste equations and voter fatigue with entrenched political families continuing to shape outcomes at the civic level.