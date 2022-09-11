Murder of 7-year-old: Engg student sends ransom message to misguide probe
Accused sent a WhatsApp message to Gajanan Ogale, the father of seven-year-old Aditya, to pay ₹20 crore for the victim’s release
To divert the attention of police and its investigation, the engineering student used someone else’s phone to send a ransom message, demanding ₹20 crore from the victim’s parent.
However, the probe officials tracked his activities and nabbed him.
A resident of Masulkar colony in Pimpri, the housing society where the victim lived, Manthan Bhosale (20) sent a message through messenger application using the phone of a labourer.
Bhosale thought that it would divert the course of investigation. He asked the labourer to give his phone for a few minutes on the pretext of making a call. He then sent a WhatsApp message to Gajanan Ogale, the father of seven-year-old Aditya, to pay ₹20 crore for the victim’s release.
The police tracked the labourer, who said that an unknown man had approached him to make calls.
Meanwhile, the police had started monitoring the activities of Bhosale based on the suspicion expressed by the deceased’s father.
“After Aditya went missing, we were tracking the movement of prime accused Bhosale. We had deployed cops in civil dress to monitor his activities. After the confirmation from technical analysis team and inputs from cops tailing him, we arrested Bhosale,” said Ankush Shinde, commissioner, Pimpri-Chinchwad police.
According to Shinde, Bhosale had developed enmity towards Ogale after facing humiliation in the past.
“This was the main reason for him to take such an extreme step to settle scores,” said Shinde.
According to officials, Ogale a few months ago had called a housing society members’ meeting to discuss how to prevent nuisance by Bhosale. It was alleged that in the meeting Ogle exposed Bhosale in front of his parents and residents.
Nandurkar said, “Bhosale felt humiliated and decided to teach Ogale a lesson.’’
Bhosale has been charged in connection with the abduction and murder of Aditya.
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police said that there were complaints against Bhosale of stalking girls in the neighbourhood. “He is a drug addict and has in the past created nuisance for the other society members,” said Satish Nandurkar, inspector, Crime Branch.
When the deceased went missing, Ogale registered a case at Pimpri police station and told the police that the accused had an heated conversation with the family in the past.
-
Upset over ‘humiliation’, engg student murders seven-year-old in Pimpri, 2 held
The Pimpri Chinchwad Police has arrested a 20-year-old student of an engineering college for allegedly kidnapping and murdering a seven-year-old boy who lived in his housing society in Pimpri. Aditya Ogale's body was recovered from the terrace of a building in MIDC Bhosari late Friday night. His parents started searching for him when he did not return after a few hours. During interrogation, the youth reportedly confessed to the boy's murder, the police said.
-
To revitalise wing, Yuva Sena seeks new faces
Mumbai: A core group of Aaditya Thackeray-led Yuva Sena members, including its secretary Varun Sardesai, started a state-wide tour on Saturday to induct new members and revitalise the working of the youth wing of the Shiv Sena. On Saturday, Sardesai launched the Yuva Sena's 'Nirdhar Abhiyan,' which will cover 48 assembly constituencies in eight districts of Marathwada region as well as parts of Buldhana in Vidarbha region.
-
ATC to keep watch on Mount Mary Fair
A joint task force of the Anti-Terror Cells (ATCs) from eight police stations will keep a watch at the much-awaited Mount Mary Fair in Bandra, which starts today after a two-year gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic. ATCs were set up in each police station in 2012 and were the brainchild of former Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sadanand Date, who now heads the Mira-Bhayander Vasai Virar police commissionerate.
-
At 105.2 decibels, Pune records noisiest celebrations on last day of Ganeshotsav
With Covid restrictions lifted after two years, the immersion procession this year was the nosiest since past six years, according to Maharashtra Pollution Control Board and College of Engineering Pune. According to COEP, the average sound level obtained from 10 locations in the city on the last day of festival was 105.2 dB (decibel) as compared to 86.2 dB (2019), 90.4 dB (2018) and 90.9 dB (2017).
-
Bangalore University asks BBMP to stop temple construction
The Bangalore University has sent a letter to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) asking it to stop the construction of Ganesha temple inside the campus, said a university official on Saturday. The students and teachers of Bangalore University have been protesting at the Jnana Bharathi Campus, opposing the construction of the temple. While protesting, the students said the location selected for the construction of the temple is a “prime property on the campus.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics