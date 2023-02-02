MVA announces to contest Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls

The Maha Vikas Aghadi on Thursday announced to contest Kasba Peth and Chinchwad bypolls as an alliance.

Congress state unit president Nana Patole said, “Maha Vikas Aghadi will contest by-elections unitedly and a meeting for the same will be held in Mumbai.”

Patole said, “Kasba Peth assembly constituency is traditionally with the Congress. Six candidates from Congress have expressed interest to contest from Kasba Peth. We will send their names to the high command soon.”

Meanwhile, the alliance partners Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) too has shown interest to contest the Kasba Peth assembly bypolls.

Recently, NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “We contested the Kasba assembly polls earlier when all parties contested separately. We have a better party cadre in the city and in Kasba Peth. Many candidates have shown interest to contest from Kasba Peth.”

Shiv Sena city unit president Sanjay More has also shown interest for contesting the election and asked Maha Vikas Aghadi to let Shiv Sena have the Kasba seat.