MVA workers protest over alleged missing items from civic chief’s bungalow

Members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) staged a protest outside the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday, demanding action over the alleged disappearance of household items from the civic commissioner’s official residence. The protestors also sought the registration of a case in the matter. The protest follows reports claiming that several items, including antique lamps, chandeliers, air-conditioning units and television sets, had gone missing from the residence recently occupied by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram. (HT PHOTO)

The protest follows reports claiming that several items, including antique lamps, chandeliers, air-conditioning units and television sets, had gone missing from the residence recently occupied by municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

Ram, who succeeded Rajendra Bhosale after his retirement on May 31, moved into the official bungalow only a few days ago. On Wednesday, he announced an internal inquiry into the matter.

Prashant Jagtap, president of the city unit of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), alleged that Bhosale had taken some of the items while vacating the bungalow. Bhosale, however, strongly denied the allegation.

“I did not remove any government property. Only personal belongings were taken while vacating the house,” Bhosale said. He also suggested that the current commissioner should verify the inventory to clear any doubts.

According to Jagtap, after reports of the missing items surfaced, MNS workers, including Kishore Shinde, visited the PMC chief’s office seeking clarification. “Instead of addressing the issue, the commissioner had them removed from his office. The PMC must apologise for registering a case against MNS leaders and initiate action against Bhosale,” Jagtap said.

Meanwhile, city Congress chief Arvind Shinde slammed the commissioner for allegedly referring to Kishore Shinde as a “goon”. “Calling a two-term corporator and a multiple-time assembly candidate a goon is unacceptable,” he said.

The situation escalated on Wednesday evening when MNS workers barged into the commissioner’s office during a meeting. As per sources, Ram asked Shinde to leave the room in Hindi, to which Shinde objected and insisted on the use of Marathi. Security personnel intervened and escorted the group out of the premises.

Later, a case was registered at Shivajinagar Police Station under section 132 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty) against the MNS workers involved.

In response, PMC staff unions held their own protest on Thursday, condemning the actions of the MNS and expressing solidarity with the civic chief.