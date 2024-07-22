MZA committee to inspect functioning of zoos, rescue centres in Pune

Following several incidents of mismanagement at zoo facilities in Pune, the latest being the escape of a male leopard, and the report submitted thereafter by an experts’ committee highlighting issues such as lack of structural audit of cages in these facilities, principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF) Maheep Gupta has constituted a three-member committee to inspect the functioning of all zoos, wildlife rescue and treatment centres in Pune. The committee will begin its work next week and is expected to submit its report within a month. On March 4, Sachin, an eight-year-old male leopard escaped from its enclosure where it had been kept under quarantine and was captured 40 hours later. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

On March 4, Sachin, an eight-year-old male leopard escaped from its enclosure where it had been kept under quarantine and was captured 40 hours later. Before that on December 13, 2023, chief minister Eknath Shinde ordered an investigation into the death of 36 animals at Nisarga Kavi Bahinabai Chaudhari Zoo, Sambhajinagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Earlier, the forest department registered a case against the director of Katraj Zoo for mismanagement. After the leopard escape incident, a five-member team constituted by the Maharashtra Zoo Authority (MZA) helmed by district forest officer Lina Ade visited Katraj Zoo on April 15 and 16 and submitted its report on June 1 highlighting issues such as lack of structural audit of cages in the zoo facility.

In the wake of all this, the PCCF has ordered that a three-member committee headed by Tushar Chavan, deputy conservator of forests (wildlife), Pune forest division, will visit all zoos, wildlife rescue and treatment facilities in Pune. The committee is expected to submit its report on the administration and management of these zoos and facilities.

Chavan said, “The committee will be focusing on whether or not the facility is functioning and managed as per the Central Zoo Authority’s guidelines. The data about the admission and release of wild animals will also be considered. No structural audit will be carried out as it falls under the technical field and we will be mainly focusing on the administration and management part of the facility.”

Aditya Paranjape, honorary wildlife warden, Pune district, said, “There are several facilities for wildlife including four rescue and treatment centres and two zoos. The old facility at Katraj along with the zoo; transit treatment centres at Bavdhan; Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre, Junnar; Ela Foundation’s Pingori village facility; and Nisarga Kavi Bahinabai Chaudhari Zoo, Pimpri-Chinchwad will all be inspected as per the order.”

Earlier, the three-member committee was expected to submit its report by July 31. Due to some issues however, the inspection got delayed and will now be conducted next week onwards. The report is expected to be submitted within a month to PCCF Wildlife, Maharashtra Forest Department.