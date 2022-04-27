Nagpur student filmed classmate, blackmailed her to have sex with friends; held

NAGPUR: An engineering student in Nagpur filmed his intimate moments with a classmate and used the video clip to blackmail her into having sex with two of his friends, police said on Wednesday.

Police said the traumatised rape survivor did not disclose the crime to anyone for some time. On Wednesday, she finally decided to not let her classmate get away with rape and approached the local police.

A police inspector assigned to investigate the case said the girl, who lived with a friend in a rented room near her college, was in a relationship with her classmate.

In her complaint, the survivor alleged that his friend called her to his house on April 17 and showed her a video clip of her intimate moments. He threatened to leak the video clip if she did not agree to have sex with his two friends at his house.

The girl tried to resist but the three raped her.

The police officer cited above said the rape survivor has been sent to the government-run medical college and hospital for a medical test.

“We have arrested all three rapists,” he said.