Search Search
Thursday, May 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Narlikar cremated with full state honours

ByHT Correspondent
May 22, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Eminent astrophysicist Dr. Jayant Narlikar cremated with state honours in Pune; tributes paid by dignitaries and community members.

People from all walks of life attended the last rites of eminent astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar in Pune as he was cremated with full state honours in the city on Wednesday. The last rites were performed at the Vaikunth electric crematorium in Pune.

People from all walks of life attended the last rites of eminent astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar in Pune as he was cremated with full state honours in the city on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)
People from all walks of life attended the last rites of eminent astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar in Pune as he was cremated with full state honours in the city on Wednesday. (HT PHOTO)

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar offered floral tributes to his mortal remains at the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA), the institution Narlikar founded.

Narlikar, 86, a recipient of Padma Vibhushan, died in his sleep on Tuesday morning.

Students, teachers, researchers from IUCAA, neighbouring National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), Savitribai Phule Pune University and other institutions and people from various walks of life, including theatre, literature and arts, paid their last respects to him.

News / Cities / Pune / Narlikar cremated with full state honours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On