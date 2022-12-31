Narrow escape for 27 students as bus falls off bridge near Baramati

In a narrow escape for 57 passengers, a bus fell off a bridge near Baramati, injuring 27 girl students, teaching staff, and an 18-month-old toddler on Saturday. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported.

According to Pune rural police, a vehicle containing private coaching class students from Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur district travelled to Aurangabad for an outing. The mishap occurred on the Pahunewadi bridge on the Baramati-Phaltan road during the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, the vehicle was carrying 57 passengers, including 49 female students (Class 8-10) and seven others. They visited Shani Shingnapur, Aurangabad, the Ajanta-Ellora Caves, Daultabad and Shirdi. They began their return journey from Shirdi around 10:30 pm on Friday.

In an attempt to overtake another vehicle near Pahunewadi, the driver lost control of the wheels, and the bus fell from the bridge. Three girls suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment. In addition to the girls, the accident injured Sagar Shelgenwar, director of Sagar Tuitions, his daughter Rutwa and three other family members.

According to Shelgenwar’s statement, bus driver Shripat Patil was driving the bus recklessly.

“I asked him several times to go slowly, but he said he had another trip at 6 am and needed to be on time. In fact, he threatened to drop us off at Baramati if we didn’t stop intervening.

“A bus carrying 49 girl students from a private school in Kolhapur district fell off the bridge of Pahunewadi,” said Ankit Goyal, Pune rural superintendent of police (SP).

“Three girls were seriously injured in this accident, while 24 other girls and staff were only slightly hurt. All injured were transferred to a nearby hospital for further treatment, and all are now out of danger.”