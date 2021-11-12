National Achievement Survey gets good response in Pune district

PUNE The district witnessed an overwhelming 93 per cent of students’ attendance for the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021 conducted in over 234 schools in the district till 9 pm on Friday.

The survey was developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for assessing the students for learning outcomes.

Speaking about the turnout and response from students, Varsha Kokil, district-level coordinator for Pune district, NAS 2021, said that the response in the district was good.

“For Class 3, the response was 95.68 per cent, for Class 5 the response was 93.21 per cent and for Class 8, the response was 94.93 per cent. For Class 10 the response was 88.55 per cent in the district. Though there were 234 schools, a total of 272 classes were tested. And so, there were 272 observers and around 370 field instructors in Pune district,” said Kokil.

As per Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), till 9 pm, 32 districts in Maharashtra have reported attendance of students for National achievement survey 2021 to be between 91 to 95 percent. Officials said that four districts Nagpur, Nanded, Raigad and Latur were not able to submit the data by Friday evening. In other parts of the State, the survey was conducted smoothly through the state.

There were 7300 schools from the State and a total of 2.4 lakh students were to participate in the survey. Students from classes 3,5,8 and 10 participated in the survey.

She added that schools and teachers were preparing for the survey for a week now.

As per Maharashtra State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT), for Class 3, 98.04 per cent schools participated in the survey. For Class 5, 8 and 10, 100 per cent participation was reported by schools.

Arti Sharma, principal, Army Public School, Khadki, said that students were very keen and enthusiastic to participate. As only 30 students were randomly selected through a lottery system to participate, others also wanted to join them.

“The survey went very smoothly. However, the pupil survey for Class 3 had difficult language for students. The language used were too sophisticated for students of that age. They could have used simple language to make the survey easier for students of Class 3. Except for that, the rest of the survey went fairly well,” said Sharma.

Kokil said that NAS 2021 was a new type of survey and the purpose of the survey was to design a new curriculum and teacher training programmes.

There were a few schools in rural parts of the district wherein social distancing was not followed.

However, Kokil denied any such incident. “There was a maximum of 30 students participating in the survey. And every school has a hall big enough to accommodate 30 students. We did not receive any such complaint from any observers. Schools were also asked to maintain all Covid-19 protocols while the survey was conducted,” said Kokil.

Due to the state transport strike, many teachers who were involved in the survey as observers and field instructors were forced to use private vehicles.

“Many teachers got together and carpooled if their school was in the same area to streamline the process. This has helped many teachers who had to come back to Pune city to submit the test material,” said Kokil.