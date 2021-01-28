IND USA
National Junior Athletics Championships: Sans regular practice, 15 Pune sportspersons enter state team

Pune: Hopping between different grounds and tracks for practice as many were either turned into Covid care centres or closed as part of the virus prevention measures, 15 Pune athletes braved the odds to earn a spot in the Maharashtra team for the National Junior Athletics Championships to be held at Guwahati (Assam) during February 6-10
By Jigar Hindocha
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:00 PM IST

Pune: Hopping between different grounds and tracks for practice as many were either turned into Covid care centres or closed as part of the virus prevention measures, 15 Pune athletes braved the odds to earn a spot in the Maharashtra team for the National Junior Athletics Championships to be held at Guwahati (Assam) during February 6-10.

The players were picked after the conclusion of selection meet at Sant Dnyaneshwar sports complex, Indrayaninagar, Bhosari.

With Baburao Sanas grounds turned into a Covid care centre, athletes used to practice at Taljai hills, Waghjai and even Shiv Chhatrapati sports complex, Balewadi. Later, Maharashtriya Mandal, Gultekdi allowed athletes from various clubs in Pune to train at their grounds.

“Training schedule was not easy for Pune athletes as grounds were not available. We used to daily choose the venue for practice at night and inform athletes about it,” said Arvind Chavan, coach of Pune Athletics Club whose three athletes – Rajula Bhosale (u14; 60m), Abhar Datta (u18; high jump) and Akash Jadhav (u18 triple jump) have been selected for the nationals.

Sudhakar Memane, coach of city’s sprint queen Avantika Narale, took a group of athletes by train to Dervan, Ratnagiri to help them practice on synthetic track available at the venue.

“We conducted a few camps at Dervan between August and October as training on synthetic track was important. Avantika is practicing well and we hope for good performance in the upcoming nationals,” said Memane.

Avantika seems satisfied with the training routine at different grounds.

“Practicing on a mud track and later a synthetic track helped me to gain momentum in my running. I am targeting 11. 7 seconds finish in 100 metre,” said Avantika who’s best is 11.97 seconds.

Athletics Federation of India has introduced a 60m running event for juniors till under-16 age group, instead of standard 100m. Rujula Bhonsle ran the distance in 7.78 seconds to get selected for the nationals.

“One has to run top speed during the entire stretch of 60metres. It is a good event which will help me to shape up in a better way for 100 metre,” said Rujula.

For Shital Bhagat, switching from cross country running to 800 metre two years back did not made much difference before the lockdown hit her practice regimen.

“Not running everyday makes a difference. The long gap of no practice affected my timing,” said Shital, whose personal best is 2.21 seconds.

Siddhesh Choudhari dreams to achieve the record of Kevin Young, the United States athlete, a gold medallist with timings of 46.78 seconds in 400 metre hurdles. He follows the videos of his idol.

“My personal best is 54.88 seconds and I have started taking part in the event two years back. I need to practice more to reach the highest level,” said Siddhesh, who trains under Jaikumar Tembhare.

Abhar Datta entered the high jump event on fitness level as he could not practice since grounds were unavailable. He was picked for the nationals with the distance of 1.90 metre.

“Since my body was fit for the event it helped me deliver a good performance. Turning out for the tournament without practice was a challenge,” said Abhar.

List of Pune athletes

Under-14: Rajula Bhosale (60m)

Under-16: Bhakti Bederkar (long Jump); Ishwari Dhangekar (javelin throw); Bhakti Gawade (discus throw)

Under-18: Avantika Narale (100m); Shital Bhagat (800m); Aryan Jagdish Kadam (200 m); Siddhesh Choudhari (400m hurdles); Akash Jadhav (triple jump); Sachin Bhora (10000m RW)

Under-20: Aryan Francis (100m); Abhar Datta (high jump); Manoj Rawat (high jump); Akash Gherwal (shot put); Kanishka Dhole, (discuss throw).

Schedule

Event: National Junior Athletics Championship

Venue: Guwahati, Assam

Dates: February 6-10

