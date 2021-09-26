National Medical Commission raises staffing issue at PMC’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College

PUNE Although the PMC’s proposed Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical College has been approved by the central government, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has raised fresh issues which need to be addressed in the next 21 days.

If these issues are not addressed then the PMC would likely have to push its admission schedule to next year.

One of the key errors pointed out by the NMC team is the shortage of manpower. At present, 48 professors have been appointed.

Ravindra Bhinwade, additional municipal commissioner confirmed that this is one of the conditions put forward by the NMC and that the PMC is working on recruiting more teaching and non-teaching staff as per the NMC’s guidelines

The appointment of non-teaching staff is also in the final stages. For this, the municipal administration issued an advertisement on Friday.

The admission process for medical colleges in the country is conducted through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET). The first phase of ‘NEET’ has been completed this year and so the PMC would be able to admit students only though the second phase, if the issues raised by the NMC are addressed.

The proposed medical college, the first to be built and run by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), had started preparations to admit 100 students by December this year. The admission process will start after the PMC gets formal approval from the Union ministry of Health and Family Welfare. However, before that, the National Medical Commission has sent a letter to the corporation stating that the issues need to be addressed.

The NMC team arrived in Pune last week and after meeting PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar had laid out the conditions required to start the college. The team had inspected the proposed site of the college, the building on Sanas ground and also the relevant documents. After their visit they presented a detailed report to the central ministry which points out some of the issues on hand that need to be seen to.