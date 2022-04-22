National, private banks report more frauds than cooperatives: Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra deputy chief minister and finance minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said that though nationalised and private banks report more frauds worth crores than cooperative banks, the latter face criticism over financial bungling.
Pawar said, “I am not supporting any bank fraud, but cooperative movement is a common man’s initiative to provide justice and financial support to public. However, the media and people only blame cooperative banks for all financial wrongdoings.”
Speaking at the inauguration of state-level training session of urban cooperative banks at Pune on Friday, Pawar said, “One only needs to look at banks running in the country to be informed that nationalised and private banks report more frauds than cooperative banks.”
He said, “As per the available data, in 2018-19, 3,766 frauds were reported in national banks involving Rs64,509 crore, private banks saw frauds of Rs5,500 crore and foreign banks Rs1,000 crore. Cooperative and urban cooperative bank frauds amounted to Rs220 crore. However, there are more inquiries against cooperative banks. The cooperative movement is more than 100 years old. For a few cases, the whole sector is blamed.”
Pawar said that various steps have been taken to check bank frauds.
“The government has increased the bank deposit insurance cover from ₹1 lakh to ₹5 lakh. The cooperative department has been given the powers to attach property of defaulters and recover money. The government would help to establish training centre for banking staff,” he said.
‘Plan to keep only few nationalised banks’
Ajit Pawar said that there are plans at the central level to keep a 7-8 nationalised banks and merge small entities into it. “Hence, there will be good opportunity for cooperative sector to tap this market in future,” he said.
Census finds over 1,400 otters, 240 crocodiles in Ratnagiri district
Mumbai: A recent census conducted by the Maharashtra forest department (in collaboration with Pune-based environment non-profit Ela Foundation) has recorded the presence of 1,435 smooth-coated otters and 245 Indian marsh crocodiles in Ratnagiri district, where they live in a network of 10 rivers, in addition to smaller creeks and irrigation tanks. In August last year, a pair of smooth-coated otters were also seen in the Kharghar Creek at Navi Mumbai.
Dahanu hamlet gets iron bridge after using wooden logs to cross canal for 30 years
Palghar: In a major relief for the residents of Sonale and Kodepada in Dahanu taluka, an iron bridge has been built over the Surya canal so people can cross the bank without risking their lives. According to A resident of Boisar resident, Vaibhav Sankhe, in the last 3 decades, around 23 locals have fallen into the flowing canal while crossing. In the meantime, Sankhe decided to construct an iron railing bridge.
Maharashtra plans to procure coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Sonia Gandhi: Ajit Pawar
Facing coal shortage, the Maharashtra government plans to buy coal block in Chhattisgarh with the help of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, said deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. The minister said that over 12 states are facing coal shortage. Pawar said that energy minister Nitin Raut met Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and discussed the necessary clearances required for a coal block allotted to Maharashtra.
GPay transaction helped police arrest ATM van driver in absence of other details
With no information about the accused who made away with ₹82.50 lakh last week meant for depositing in the ATM machines, a GPay transaction of ₹800 was what helped the NRI Coastal Police to nab the accused within 24 hours. According to police, the agency did not maintain any record of the employee while hiring him.
Commuters suffer as BEST drivers go on flash strike for salary dues
Several passengers travelling by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking buses suffered commuting woes during the peak hours on Friday after drivers of the leased buses went on a flash strike for the second day. The drivers went on a protest in the bus depots from Friday morning as their contractors delayed their salaries by up to two months. Passengers stated they had to travel by shared auto-rickshaw and taxis which charged them extra.
