Naval Kishore Ram to be new PMC chief 

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Naval Kishore Ram has been appointed as the new municipal commissioner of Pune. He will take charge on May 31, following the retirement of the incumbent commissioner Rajendra Bhosale. A 2008-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Ram is no stranger to Pune. He served as the Pune district collector from 2018 to 2021 and was widely appreciated for his inclusive administrative approach. (HT PHOTO)

Ram earlier worked in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and has later served as joint secretary, of revenue, in the Ministry of Finance.

A 2008-batch IAS officer of the Maharashtra cadre, Ram is no stranger to Pune. He served as the Pune district collector from 2018 to 2021 and was widely appreciated for his inclusive administrative approach, especially during the early phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. His handling of issues related to migrant workers and public health had drawn praise from various quarters, including senior officials in the PMO, where he was later deputed.

“I have worked in Pune and am aware of the issues. I will use my previous and current experience at the Central level for the betterment of the city,” Ram said while speaking to HT over the phone.

Originally from East Champaran in Bihar, Ram has previously also served in Nanded, Yavatmal, Beed, and Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad). The state government has directed him to assume charge from Bhosale on the day of the latter’s retirement.

His return is seen as a move to bring administrative continuity and a familiar hand at a time when the city is dealing with rapid urban expansion and key infrastructure projects.