Pune: The mishap at accident-prone Navale Bridge on November 13 that claimed eight lives and injured 13 others has triggered the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) to announce an immediate system-wide safety overhaul. At a meeting held on Wednesday and chaired by chairman and managing director (CMD) Pankaj Deore, the administration cleared a series of urgent steps, including shifting the bus stop near the bridge, deploying staff to guide commuters, enforcing a 30kmph speed limit on the bypass, and building safer passenger shelters. Navale bridge accident prompts PMPML to roll out major safety measures

“Passenger safety is non-negotiable. Navale bridge has long been a concern, and these measures are meant to ensure such incidents do not recur,” Deore said. Acting on the directives of Union minister Murlidhar Mohol, the bus stop will be shifted ahead of its current location to ease congestion and reduce risk. Two staffers will assist commuters at the spot, and improved signage will be installed along the Chandni Chowk–Navale Bridge stretch.

“We want every driver to know that speed limits and safety rules here will be enforced strictly,” Deore added.

Fire-related incidents—another growing concern—were discussed at length. PMPML has now mandated compulsory fire-safety audits for both its own and contractor-operated buses. All buses must carry fire-safety equipment and first-aid kits, while vehicles older than 12 years or those that have crossed 8 lakh km will be scrapped under the renewed policy.

“A safe fleet is the backbone of safe transport. Ageing and unreliable buses cannot remain in service,” he said.

Breakdown-response protocols have been strengthened. The long-defunct wireless communication system will be revived immediately, and new walkie-talkie sets will be procured to ensure stranded buses are cleared within 10–15 minutes. Five towing cranes will be deployed, supported by two more made available through contractors. Emergency fitters will be stationed at major bus stations to improve rapid-response capability.

PMPML will work with the municipal fire department to conduct fire-safety training, and daily breath-analyser checks will be mandatory for on-duty staff. Through Institute of Driving Training & Research (IDTR), structured training sessions for drivers and conductors will be held with special focus on accident-prone spots such as Navale bridge.

To improve commuter services, strict action will be taken against checkers for negligence in penalty collection. Anti-terror awareness stickers will be displayed in buses. Conductors have been instructed to promote QR-code ticketing and mobile apps to encourage digital payments. PMPML has also barred employees from posting work-related videos on social media, warning that violations may lead to suspension or dismissal. Drivers have been reminded not to use mobile phones while operating buses.

“In coordination with the RTO, we will install no-parking boards and act against private vehicles that illegally enter PMPML premises. A formal communication has been sent to newspaper editors seeking wide publication of these decisions for public awareness,” Deore said.