NCP factions step up activity in Hadapsar ahead of civic polls

Days after deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar concluded a two-day visit to Hadapsar, senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar is set to meet party workers in the same area. The meeting, organised by the Sharad Pawar-led faction, will take place at Mahatma Phule Cultural Bhavan in Wanowrie.

City unit president Prashant Jagtap said, “The party’s monthly review meeting will be held in the presence of senior leader Pawar. A workers’ melawa is also scheduled for Tuesday, September 16.”

Jagtap added that the meeting will focus on preparations for the upcoming municipal and Zilla Parishad elections. “Pawar will definitely guide party workers in view of the elections,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar recently conducted a ‘jansamvad’ in Hadapsar, attended by over 4,000 citizens. Officials from 30 government departments were present to address public grievances on the spot.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar also visited the homes of several party workers, even sharing a meal at one residence, an outreach move seen as a bid to energise his cadre ahead of the municipal polls.

With Pune being the Pawars’ home district, the city, particularly Hadapsar, a historical party stronghold on the outskirts, has emerged as the epicentre of NCP’s internal contest as both factions gear up for the local elections.