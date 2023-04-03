Home / Cities / Pune News / Wadgaonsheri MLA warns of stir against incomplete civic works

Wadgaonsheri MLA warns of stir against incomplete civic works

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 03, 2023 11:32 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party’s MLA Sunil Tingre has warned of holding a protest in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party’s MLA Sunil Tingre has warned of holding a protest in front of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters over its various pending projects on April 6.

According to the NCP legislator, the civic issues include traffic congestion at Prowal Road, Dhanori Road passing from Air Force land are overlooked. (HT PHOTO)
Tingre said, “Despite many follow-ups, the civic body is not taking our demands seriously. I even raised the issue of many incomplete civic works during the assembly session. Hence, I have written to the municipal commissioner about holding an agitation at PMC headquarters.”

According to the NCP legislator, the civic issues include traffic congestion at Prowal Road, Dhanori Road passing from Air Force land, Kharadi to Shivane riverside pending road, shifting of Buddha Vihar from Vishrantwadi Chowk, water scarcity at Lohegaon, rehabilitation of Siddharth Slum, bad condition of Dhanori Laxmi Road to Laxmi crematorium road and other stretches.

