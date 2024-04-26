NCP (SCP) unveils manifesto; favours caste census, stresses on welfare of farmers and women, CAA review

The Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) on Thursday unveiled its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, announcing slew of promises, including review and proposal of changes to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), scrapping of Agnipath scheme, caste census, and increasing the 50 per cent cap on reservation. NCP-SCP chief Sharad Pawar releases the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, in Pune on Thursday. (ANI)

“Issues included in the manifesto ‘Shapath Patra’ will be raised by our leaders in the Parliament,” said party chief Sharad Pawar while releasing the document in Pune.

Many of the points the NCP (SCP) has included in its document are in consonance with the Congress manifesto released earlier this month. The party has promised nationwide socio-economic and caste census; constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities; and 50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs.

Party’s state unit chief Jayant Patil said, “Inflation is on the rise, farmers are in bad shape, and unemployment is at its peak...In the last ten years, misuse of agencies, and privatisation-like issues have been on the rise. We have already expressed our stand over all these issues. Cooking gas cylinder price will be fixed at ₹500 by offering subsidy. We will reduce fuel prices...If we get in power, we will fill the vacant places in government jobs...We will also work on women reservation...Strict laws will be brought to ensure women’s safety.”

As per the manifesto, under the right to apprenticeship, the party has promised ₹1 lakh for every youth under the age of 25.

The Sharad Pawar-led party also announced that it endorses the five “nyay” (guarantees) of the Congress mentioned in the grand old party’s manifesto on the issues pertaining to farmers, youth, women, labourers and caste census. The party said it will review and propose changes to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other laws “conflicting” with the constitutional principles.

The NCP (SCP) also promised empowering state and local governments, reviewing power distribution and enforcing constitutional amendments.

“We will ban contract labour in government sectors,” Patil said addressing a press conference later. The manifesto also favours safety audit for women and strengthening cyber laws related to them.

Patil while quoting the party manifesto said if NCP (SCP) gets a chance to be in power at the Centre, it would give the Goods and Services Tax (GST) a “human face”.

The party manifesto also spoke on its foreign policy related to strategic global diplomacy, fostering partnerships that resonate with India’s role on the world stage, and highlighted the party’s views on national and internal security.

“We also prioritise judicial reforms, ensuring access to justice and inclusive representation within the judiciary,” the NCP (SCP) stated in the manifesto.

The party said it focuses on an “all-inclusive” development and affordable health and education. It also highlighted welfare measures for the LGBTQ community.

The party is contesting on 10 of 48 seats in an alliance with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT). It will contest on seats of Baramati, Shirur, Satara, Bhiwandi, Dindori, Madha, Raver, Wardha, Ahmednagar and Beed.

In February this year, the NCP (SCP) faction was allotted a new election symbol — a man blowing a turha. The Election Commission’s decision came days after it had allotted the original NCP name and clock symbol to Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar.

Last year, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the party founded by his uncle two decades ago. The 60-year-old leader along with eight MLAs joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra.

In the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, five of 48 seats in Maharashtra voted on April 19. Voting for remaining seats will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, and May 20.

The undivided NCP, part of the opposition alliance, contested 19 seats and won four in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Highlights

Nationwide socio-economic and caste census

Constitutional amendment to raise 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC communities

50 per cent reservation for women in government jobs

Statute to back MSP for agriculture produce

Agnipath-Agniveer scheme to be abolished upon assuming power

Review of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), National Register for Citizens (NRC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and other laws “conflicting” with the constitutional principles

Cooking gas cylinder price to be fixed at ₹500 by offering subsidy

Petrol and diesel prices to be brought under control

Recommendations from Sachhar committee report to be implemented to create more opportunities for Muslims

To reject One Nation One Election concept

Apprenticeship to be provided for every youth under the age of 25, a one-year apprenticeship. Apprentices will get ₹ 1 lakh a year.