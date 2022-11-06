Home / Cities / Pune News / NCP seeks state funds for merged villages

NCP seeks state funds for merged villages

pune news
Published on Nov 06, 2022 12:26 AM IST

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had taken the decision to merge villages with PMC, the BJP-ruled PMC general body passed a resolution demanding 9,000 crore from the state government for infrastructure works. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has cornered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its promise to seek 9,000 crore from the state government for the development of 34 villages merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

After the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government had taken the decision to merge villages with PMC, the BJP-ruled PMC general body passed a resolution demanding 9,000 crore from the state government for infrastructure works.

NCP MLA Sunil Tingre has written to the chief minister Eknath Shinde seeking approval of the proposal passed by PMC. He said that the civic body needs funds to carry out road, drainage, garden, water pipeline related works.

