NCP, Sena object to BJP’s ‘election campaign’ on public walls

With the Lok Sabha elections fast approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) city unit leaders have initiated a campaign to paint the party’s poll symbol, the lotus, on public walls. However, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) Sharadchandra Pawar and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) party workers have objected to the act of defacing public places and have sought strict action against it. In anticipation of the upcoming polls, saffron-coloured lotus paintings dotted many areas across the city. (HT PHOTO)

Recently, the Sena workers (UBT faction) put up banners across the city, criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the posters were taken down after the BJP lodged a formal complaint against the structures. Now, the opposition parties have sought similar action against the BJP’s campaign of painting city walls.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

In anticipation of the upcoming polls, saffron-coloured lotus paintings dotted many areas across the city, including the Peth areas, with slogans of ‘Abki Bar Charsau Par’ painted on public properties and flyovers.

Commenting on the situation, NCP city unit president Prashant Jagtap stated, “We are hosting agitations against the BJP since they are defacing public places. The PMC administration is working under pressure, and they are avoiding action against these advertisements. The administration is acting against opposition parties but not the ruling BJP.

When asked about the same, municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar declined to comment on the issue, while city BJP leaders remained unavailable for their reaction.