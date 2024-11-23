NCP (SP) collect support letters from candidates before poll results

Ahead of the Maharashtra election results, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) party, has started collecting support letters from candidates to Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). “Do not panic by exit polls. The MVA is crossing the magic figure of 157. The candidates should not leave counting centres before collecting the winning certificate,” Pawar said. (HT FILE)

As in the last five years, with the help of the central government, Shiv Sena and NCP got split and many MLAs left the party, to avoid future legal problems, NCP (SP) has taken the decision, said party leaders.

The party has instructed all city unit and district presidents to take letters from all the NCP (SP) candidates and submit them to the state unit.

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, NCP (SP) state president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule on Friday took online meetings with all the party candidates and gave them instructions for counting.

NCP city unit’s acting president Ankush Kakade confirmed and said, “We are submitting the candidates’ support letter to the state unit by the end of the day today (Friday).”

Two candidates from the NCP (SP) Pune district, confirmed on anonymity, “We have given the signed letters to support the MVA.”

During the meeting, Patil also instructed candidates about the counting day plan.