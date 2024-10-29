Menu Explore
NCP (SP) field Ramesh Thorat from Daund

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Oct 29, 2024 07:06 AM IST

On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party Sharad Pawar faction (NCP-SP) announced Ramesh Appa Thorat’s candidacy from the Daud assembly seat in Pune district. Once considered a close aide of Ajit Pawar, Thorat will lock horns with Rahul Kul of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Thorat was an MLA from the Daund constituency between 2009 and 2014. He won the polls as an independent candidate. (HT PHOTO)
On Monday, NCP SP announced a list of its seven candidates including Thorat, Prabhakar Gharge from Man, Salil Anil Deshmukh from Katol, Vaibhav Sadashive Patil from Khanapur, Arunadevi Pisal from Wai, Sharad Maind from Pusad, and Sandeep Bedse from Sindhkeda.

In its first list, BJP announced the name of Rahul Kul who is supposed to be close to the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

His wife Kanchan Kul fought the Lok Sabha election in 2019 from the Baramati constituency on BJP’s ticket.

Thorat said, “I have been working for the people of Daund for the last 40 years through MLA, or through district bank. People know my work and hence they will definitely elect me again from the Daund constituency.’’

Thorat was an MLA from the Daund constituency between 2009 and 2014. He won the polls as an independent candidate. After the NCP split. Thorat chose to go with Ajit Pawar. However, in the first week of October, he met Sharad Pawar and expressed his desire to contest from his party.

