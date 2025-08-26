NCP (SP) holds meeting ahead of civic polls

PUNE : The Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar’s senior leaders on Monday took a meeting to frame the policy for upcoming municipal elections and decided to start the preparation for election. Nationalist Congress Party Sharadchandra Pawar’s senior leaders on Monday took meeting in Pune to frame policy for upcoming municipal elections. (PTI FILE)

The senior leaders instructed the local unit that though the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) interfered in the ward delimitation, the legal process to oppose it should be continued but along with that the party must kick start the campaign for the upcoming election.

Former MP Vandana Chavan, MLA Bapu Pathare, MLA Jaydev Gaikwad, former mayor Ankush Kakade, Ravindra Malvadkar, Shrikant Pati, Sachin Dodke and Nitin Kadam all met at the party office and decided the strategy.

The party’s senior leaders instructed, “Though we know very well that the BJP influenced the ward structure, we will divide the strategy. We would continue the legal process for taking objection for ward delimitation. If necessary start the legal process and challenge it in the court. At the same time, the party should not use its strength on ward structure, but start the campaign at city level and reach maximum voters.”

Party leaders said, “The NCP (SP) should prepare in a way that we would be able to get power again in PMC. Party must start the campaign and reach maximum voters. We should expose the BJP as they were ruling the city and convince the voters how they failed to deliver.”

Prashant Jagtap, party city unit president, said, “We took review of the whole city and what would be the situation in the upcoming election. We discussed ward wise and checked areas where we need to take more efforts.”