NCP (SP) MLA Khare’s growing proximity to Shiv Sena fuels speculation

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MLA Raju Khare from Mohol has sparked political speculation with his increasing proximity to Shiv Sena. His recent statement at a political rally in Pandharpur, where he credited deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde for his electoral success, has set off discussions about a potential shift in allegiance. Khare also hit the headlines last week when he was welcomed with posters of Shiv Sena leader and minister Bharat Gogwalwe in his constituency (HT PHOTO)

Last week, a felicitation programme of NCP (SP) MLAs,. including Khare and Abhijit Patil, was organised in Pandharpur. During the event, Khare clarified that he is Balasaheb’s Shiv Sainik.

“There was neither mashal (torch) nor bow and arrow in Mohol. Local Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders approached Sharad Pawar to get me a ticket. I have blessings from both Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray and that’s why I was elected from Mohol constituency,” he said referring to the Sena’s party symbol.

At the same rally, he clarified that since his former party is in power, he will try to get funds for development of the constituency.

His statement has raised eyebrows, especially given the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, where party-switching has become a common phenomenon.

Khare also hit the headlines last week when he was welcomed with posters of Shiv Sena leader and minister Bharat Gogwalwe in his constituency

Khare’s remarks come at a time when Shiv Sena is trying to induct members from rival Shiv Sena (UBT) and other opposition parties.

Khare’s remarks are also important because Solapur is the only district in Maharashtra where NCP (SP) performed well in the recently held state assembly elections. Of the 11 seats from Solapur district, NCP (SP) secured win at four, including Mohol, Madha, Malshiras and Karmala constituencies.

Mohol constituency in Solapur district has traditionally been a stronghold for the Nationalist Congress Party.

While Khare was unavailable for comment, his remarks have certainly fueled speculation.