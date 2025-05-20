NCW directs Maharashtra DGP to conduct probe

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken serious note of a shocking case involving the suspected dowry harassment and suspicious death of Vaishnavi Hagawane, the daughter-in-law of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Rajendra Hagawane. Taking immediate and serious action, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Maharashtra’s director general of Police, Rashmi Shukla. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Vaishnavi was found dead at her home in Bhukum, Pune, on Friday. Police suspect she died by suicide. Her father has accused the Hagawane family of torturing and harassing her over the dowry.

Following the complaint, the police quickly arrested Vaishnavi’s husband, mother-in-law, and sister-in-law. A search is underway for Rajendra Hagawane, who is currently missing.

Taking immediate and serious action, NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to Maharashtra’s director general of Police, Rashmi Shukla. She has requested a fair, transparent, and timely investigation. Rahatkar stressed that no one should be protected because of their political position and that justice must be delivered honestly and fearlessly.

“If the allegations are found to be true, strict action must be taken, including the immediate arrest of all accused,” the NCW said in a statement released on Monday.

The Commission has asked the Maharashtra Police to submit a detailed report within three days. It also said it will continue to closely follow the progress of the case.

The NCW has repeated its commitment to protecting the rights and safety of women. It warned that any delay or negligence in this case will not be accepted. The Commission also urged the Maharashtra government to ensure the investigation is carried out properly and without outside pressure.

This tragic case has caused public outrage and sparked national conversations about dowry-related abuse. Many people are now calling for stricter enforcement of laws and greater efforts to stop such harmful practices in society.