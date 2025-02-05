NCW prioritising pre-marital counselling: Vijaya Rahatkar 

Around 40-50% of the complaints received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) are related to family disputes, including conflicts and violence between husbands and wives, chairperson of the commission Vijaya Rahatkar said on Tuesday in Pune. According to Rahatkar, to address these issues, pre-marital counselling is essential. (HT PHOTO)

While the police strive to resolve as many cases as possible, they also face significant pressure, she said while speaking at the NCW-organised national conference on pre-marital counselling and education in the city.

According to Rahatkar, to address these issues, pre-marital counselling is essential, and family and marriage form the foundation of Indian culture, but the traditional family system is weakening.

“The essence of Indianness and the institution of marriage are being affected by marital conflicts. Therefore, it is crucial to preserve and strengthen these values, making pre-marital counselling a necessity in today’s society,” said Rahatkar.

Justice Victoria Gauri of the Madras High Court along with lawyers, judges, NGOs, and counsellors from across the country participated in the program.

The conference discussed topics such as emotional and financial preparation before marriage, communication skills, conflict resolution techniques, legal rights and protection against domestic violence, and the inclusion of premarital counselling in educational institutions.

Justice Victoria Gowri of the Madras High Court said, “Our joint family system is an integral part of our culture. Pre-marital counselling is essential to sustain it while Counselling is needed to deal with the complexities of married life, ensure open communication, address emotional needs, and maintain a healthy relationship between couples.”