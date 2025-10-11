NDA cadet found dead in hostel room; family alleges harassment by seniors, inquiry ordered

Pune: A first-year cadet of the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla was found hanging in his hostel room at the institute on Friday, with the police suspecting it to be a case of suicide, while his family members alleged harassment by seniors drove him to take the extreme step. Pune, India - May 30, 2018: Sudan Block at National Defence Academy (NDA) in Pune, India, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. (Photo by Pratham Gokhale/Hindustan Times) (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

In an official statement, the NDA confirmed the incident and said that a court of inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death.

The body of the deceased was discovered by his coursemates, who raised an alarm after he failed to report for morning training. He was rushed to the Military Hospital in Khadakwasla, where doctors declared him dead at around 6:30 am.

“No suicide note was found at the spot, but preliminary inquiries suggest a case of death by suicide,” a police official said.

The family members of the deceased, however, have alleged that he was being harassed by senior cadets and that they had recently reported the matter to NDA authorities.

“Everything was fine until he told his mother about harassment by some seniors. His mother and grandmother visited the NDA last month to raise the issue, and the authorities assured them of action,” said the maternal uncle of the deceased, a retired Army officer.

He added that the deceased had spoken to his mother on Thursday afternoon and seemed fine. “It appears something happened later in the evening during a party. He was very upset after that, which may have led to the tragedy,” he said.

The deceased, who hailed from Lucknow, came from an armed forces background — his father is a retired Army personnel. “He was inspired by the family’s service history and worked hard to join the NDA,” his uncle added.

“A first-term trainee cadet was found in a lifeless condition in his cabin by fellow cadets after he failed to report for training. He was immediately taken to the Military Hospital, where he was declared dead. The next of kin and local police have been informed,” the statement by NDA read.

Police investigations and the internal inquiry are currently underway.

Help is a call away

Pune-based NGO - Connecting - works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. Helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. Email: connectingngo@gmail.com