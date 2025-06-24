Nearly 30% illegal power use traced to religious spots in Pune

Following an inspection after the electrocution of an eight-year-old girl in Rasta Peth on June 2, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has found 98 illegal electricity connections drawn from its streetlight network with nearly one-third of them powering religious establishments across the city, officials from the civic administration said on Monday. PMC electrical department officials said that most of these connections were made without official sanction. (HT)

The municipal body survey conducted in the wake of the fatal incident found that 29 of these unauthorised connections were traced to religious premises, including temples, community prayer halls, and a Buddha Vihar. The connections were directly tapped from streetlight poles without permission, posing grave safety risks and contributing to revenue losses for PMC.

The highest number of such cases were reported from the Sinhagad Road Ward, where 16 illegal connections were found — 10 of them at religious sites. Similar violations were recorded in Hadapsar (16 cases, 5 at temples) and Ahmednagar Road (13, including 5 at religious places). In Kothrud-Bavdhan, two of the nine detected cases were linked to religious spots, including a Buddha Vihar in Bhimnagar.

Other areas with notable religious premises tapping streetlight electricity include Kalmeghnagar’s Ganpati Mandir in Dhayari, Vitthal Mandir and Ganpati Mandir at Mhasoba Chowk, Navshya Maruti Temple, and Ram Mandir near Asha Hotel signal, among others. A masjid in Yewalewadi was also among the structures flagged.

PMC electrical department officials said that most of these connections were made without official sanction. “These illegal connections are particularly dangerous during the monsoon and put public safety at risk,” said Manisha Shekatkar, chief superintendent engineer, PMC Electrical Department. “We have disconnected most of them, but in many cases, they get reinstalled. So, our teams are conducting regular inspections,” she said.

Civic staffers admitted that disconnecting power at religious spots remains challenging due to interference from politically affiliated individuals. “Local political party workers or office-bearers are often associated with the temple committees or trusts. They obstruct action,” said a senior official from the department. PMC officials said disconnection drives are ongoing, but the findings highlight the need for tighter enforcement and accountability, especially when public safety is at stake.