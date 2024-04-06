Need to find mechanism to address issues of competitive exam aspirants: Sharad Pawar

To address the concerns of students preparing for competitive examinations in the state, there is a need to find a mechanism which can be an apolitical forum with the support of aspirants, said veteran politician Sharad Pawar on Saturday. Sharad Pawar was interacting with youth on various issues, including those faced by those preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), police and other competitive examinations, followed by question-answer session with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief in the city on Saturday. (Mahendra Kolhe/ HT PHOTO)

Pawar was interacting with youth on various issues, including those faced by those preparing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), police and other competitive examinations, followed by question-answer session with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief in the city on Saturday.

“There is a need to set up a non-political forum to address issues faced by those preparing for competitive exams. I am ready to be a part of the mechanism that should help students to sort out legal and valid problems without any political influence,” he said.

The NCP (SCP) chief said that the contract recruitment in government departments must stop and seats in government jobs through competitive exams should be increased.

“The government must take steps to address problems of students who are putting in a lot of hard work to better their future with job security. Prime minister Narendra Modi promised two crore jobs per year, but only seven lakh youth have got jobs. There is a need to reduce corruption, develop social institutions and build factories,” he said, at the “Aswasth Tarunai Ashwaasak Saheb” event at Balgandharva auditorium.

During the question-answer session at the event, he told one student that there must be a struggle if the Union and state governments do not listen to their woes.

Asked about the role of women in politics and decision making, he said women can excel in every sector if given the opportunity.