New Balewadi API serves notice to 25 bars and restaurants to follow law & order

The Balewadi police chowky has got a new API and he may just be what the doctor ordered for the first thing he has done is to serve notices to 25 bars and restaurants for violation of law and order.

Newly-appointed API Rajendra Kendre confirmed meeting the representatives of hotels and bars in Balewadi earlier Friday evening. “I have issued notices to 25 hotels and bars around Balewadi high street with a strict warning not to continue violating the norms laid down for restaurants,” he said.

API Kendre also called upon a few of the Baner Balewadi residents’ representatives to discuss the issues that have been highlighted in the past. Sudharshan Jagdale, one of the residents, said, “Most of the residents have been facing problems with the late-night parties that go on beyond the deadline. Loud music played in the pubs and restaurants is one of the major problems that we face. We have requested and urged the API to look into this matter.”

Another resident Sachin Patil said, “There are many construction sites in Balewadi and it is seen that these workers do not stop at the stipulated time and continue working into the night which affects several families. There needs to be some kind of control over this and hence, we have urged the API to look into the matter.”

Other issues discussed by the residents’ representatives with the API included the need to increase police patrolling at night and cover the entire area. “There are many dark spots in area due to no street light, and such spots attractive street drinkers and creates nuisance,” said Manoj Nair, another resident. The residents also demanded penalising footpath parking and suggested that the police work in tandem with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to create hurdles so that vehicles will not be parked on footpaths. The residents demanded a police station stating that the population has increased tremendously.