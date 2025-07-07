New ‘Meet & Greet’ and porter services launched at Pune Airport

In a welcome move, the Pune Airport last week launched its ‘meet and greet’ and porter services, modelled on the lines of the traditional porter (coolie) service at Indian railway stations. These services are meant to assist travellers, especially senior citizens, women, persons with disabilities, and those carrying heavy luggage by providing manpower support from the airport entrance to security check-in for departing passengers and from the conveyor belt to taxi stands for those arriving in Pune. Often passengers have to struggle with multiple/heavy bags that cause stress, especially in the case of senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities. (HT)

Pune Airport director Santosh Dhoke said, “Two special counters have been set up at the new terminal building for these services, where travellers can book assistance. Dedicated personnel will ensure that the luggage is handled safely and efficiently.”

Often passengers have to struggle with multiple/heavy bags that cause stress, especially in the case of senior citizens, women, and persons with disabilities. These new services aim to reduce that burden/strain significantly. Under these services, passengers will no longer have to worry about carrying heavy bags across long distances within the airport premises, as per the information shared by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) Pune. Akin to the coolie system at railway stations, passengers will now be able to hire help for a nominal fee to carry their luggage. The services include handling luggage from the airport entrance to the security check-in counter for departing passengers, and from the conveyor belt to tax stands for those arriving in Pune. The initiative is expected to make travel through Pune Airport more comfortable, accessible and hassle-free for all categories of passengers. Airport authorities have reported a positive response from travellers who have termed the move as ‘thoughtful and much-needed’. Authorities have urged all passengers to make use of this convenient new facility.

Vinaya Mandoli, a frequent flyer, said, “I was genuinely surprised and pleased to see the new ‘Meet and Greet’ and porter services at Pune Airport. I had just returned from a long international flight with three heavy bags and was quite anxious about managing them alone. The porter assigned to me was very professional; he collected my luggage from the conveyor belt and accompanied me right up to my cab outside. It felt like a seamless and stress-free experience; something you don’t always expect at Indian airports. As a senior citizen, this service made a big difference to me. I hope more airports across the country follow this example.”