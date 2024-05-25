New terminal building at Pune Airport to get in-line baggage checking system

Pune: While the new terminal building at Pune Airport has got security clearance, it is now waiting for floor clearance from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). Meanwhile, an ‘in-line baggage checking system’ will be introduced at the new terminal building. Such a system is prevalent at the Delhi and Mumbai airports, and helps reduce the passengers’ check-in time. In-line baggage checking system will be introduced at the Pune Airport’s new terminal building as it gets security clearance. (HT)

Santosh Dhoke, Pune Airport director, said, “Since the new terminal building has been officially inaugurated, we are working to get all the necessary permissions and approvals from the concerned authorities in order to start the operations. In this, we have already got the security clearance from BCAS and are now waiting for the floor clearance. Also, we are waiting for the CISF manpower allotment of 231 personnel. Once we get these two things, immediately in the next three to four days, phase-wise operations will begin.”

“Apart from that, we are introducing the ‘in-line baggage checking system’ at the new terminal building, which will be operational for the first time at Pune Airport. Currently, such a system is prevalent at the Delhi and Mumbai airports. Looking at the increasing number of passengers travelling from Pune Airport, we have decided to have this system here. It will reduce the check-in time of passengers,” Dhoke said.

All necessary systems will be tested again after migration from the old terminal to the new terminal. Passenger traffic will start only thereafter and the airport administration has predicted that passenger traffic will start from the new terminal within the next 10 to 15 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new terminal of Pune Airport on March 10 through video conferencing. It was estimated that passenger traffic would start from the new terminal in the first week of April. “The Airports Authority of India (AAI) should start its operations from the new terminal building as we are fed up of mismanagement and the issues we face while travelling from the old terminal building,” said Vipul Alekar a frequent flyer.