New traffic diversion plan for reconstruction of Sadhu Vaswani Bridge effective Feb 10

PUNE With the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) having decided to demolish and reconstruct the Sadhu Vaswani Bridge anew to resolve traffic congestion issues in the area, the Pune traffic police have initiated far-reaching traffic diversions for smooth flow of vehicular traffic going from the bridge which falls under the jurisdiction of Bund Garden and Koregaon Park traffic divisions. DCP (traffic branch) Shashikant Borate in a release stated that several changes have been made in the movement of vehicular traffic within the limits of the Koregaon Park and Bund Garden traffic branches, from February 10 till further notice, under the first phase of implementation. DCP in a release stated changes made for vehicular traffic at Koregaon Park and Bund Garden traffic branches, from February 10 till further notice, under the first phase of implementation. (HT FILE)

Under the new arrangement, one-way traffic for light vehicles will continue from Sadhu Vaswani Bridge between Morwada Chowk and Blue Diamond Hotel Chowk. General Arun Kumar Vaidya Road will operate as a one-way route between IB Chowk and Circuit House Chowk. To travel from Morwada Chowk to IB Chowk, vehicles should proceed straight from Morwada Chowk in front of the southern command and take a right turn at Council Hall Chowk.

Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses and other buses have been advised to proceed straight from Morwada Chowk at Kahun Road signal, take a left turn at Colonel Tarapore Road Junction, and then take a right turn at Hotel Blue Nile Chowk before continuing straight at Mangaldas Chowk. Entry to the Sadhu Vaswani Bridge from Hotel Blue Diamond Chowk will be closed. Additionally, alternate routes have been designated according to which Blue Diamond Chowk to Moboj Chowk will be a one-way. From Moboj Chowk, vehicles should turn left at Mangaldas Chowk, then further left at IB Chowk, and again left at Circuit House Chowk to reach their destination. Access to Hotel Blue Diamond Chowk from Moboj Chowk via Mangaldas Road will remain closed. From Moboj Chowk, vehicles have been asked to proceed via Bund Garden Road to Shriman Hotel Chowk, take a right turn through Hotel Shriman Lane from Koregaon Park Junction to reach the desired destination.

Furthermore, the one-way road from IB Junction to Circuit House Chowk will be widened as required to accommodate heavy traffic flow adjustments. “The new measures which come into effect from February 10 are aimed at minimising disruptions and ensuring the safety and convenience of commuters during the reconstruction of the Sadhu Vaswani Bridge. Citizens and commuters are advised to follow the new traffic diversion advisory and follow the specified diversions and plan their travel route accordingly to avoid inconvenience. The measures will remain in place till further notice as we will be taking decisions based on the ground traffic situation reports,” Borate said.