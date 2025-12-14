NGT asks PMC to frame construction pollution norms within three months

In an order with wider civic implications, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to frame and notify within three months a standard operating protocol to curb air and noise pollution from construction activities across the city, even as it allowed construction to continue at a project in Baner. It was stated that heavy machinery had been dismantled and that the phase primarily responsible for dust and noise pollution was over. (HT)

The Western Zone Bench of the NGT, comprising Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh and expert member Sujit Kumar Bajpayee, passed the order on December 8 while disposing of a complaint filed by the Supreme Pallacio Co-operative Housing Society in Baner against a neighbouring construction project. The tribunal clarified that it was not inclined to halt construction at this stage but stressed that the onus of preventing recurring violations lies with regulatory authorities, particularly PMC.

During the hearing, the project proponent submitted that excavation work had already been completed and that only basement construction was underway. It was stated that heavy machinery had been dismantled and that the phase primarily responsible for dust and noise pollution was over.

In its additional affidavit, PMC informed the tribunal that after the project proponent deposited a penalty of ₹1 lakh, a site inspection found adequate mitigation measures in place. These included acoustic enclosures, green netting, regulated working hours and dust suppression through water sprinkling. Based on these findings, the civic body withdrew the stop-work notice issued earlier.

The tribunal also took note of test reports and compliance submissions showing that ambient air quality and noise levels at the site were within permissible limits. While rejecting the plea to halt construction entirely, the bench reiterated that construction activities could continue only as long as pollution levels remained within prescribed norms, adding that it had never intended to impose a blanket ban.

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has been directed to conduct a fresh site inspection within a week to assess whether additional safeguards are required to control dust and noise. The board has also been asked to monitor the site on a quarterly basis and submit compliance reports to the tribunal. Further, MPCB will examine whether environmental damage compensation should be imposed for any past violations, after giving the parties concerned an opportunity to be heard.

Significantly, the tribunal directed PMC to formulate and notify a city-wide standard protocol for construction activities to mitigate air and noise pollution. With these directions, the tribunal disposed of both the original and pending interim applications.