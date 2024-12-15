NGT directs state to file response on open waste burning in Kharabwadi village

Pune: The Western Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the chief secretary of state government to submit response on open garbage burning reported at Kharabwadi village in Chakan area of Pune. The tribunal has also sought response from seven other government departments, including local bodies and the state pollution control board. NGT has directed chief secretary of state government to submit response on open garbage burning reported at Kharabwadi village in Chakan area of Pune. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The direction came after the tribunal on December 6 took note of a complaint filed by Ajay James, senior official at a private company in Kharabwadi village. James had filed the complaint in April this year stating that garbage was regularly being burnt near his company premises posing health hazards to occupants and a potential fire hazard. He said the burning of garbage also emitted harmful pollutants.

In May, the tribunal directed the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to verify the claims made by the applicant and listed the matter for hearing on December 6. In the recent hearing, the board directed eight government departments to submit their responses on the issue.

The departments include the chief secretary of Maharashtra, principal secretary of state urban development department, principal secretary of rural development and panchayat raj department, gram panchayats of Kharabwadi and Biradwadi, MPCB district magistrate of Pune and Chakan municipal council.

The order issued by the bench of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi and expert member Vijay Kulkarni stated that the registry is directed to prepare and attach memorandum and issue notices to respondents listed by the tribunal to submit their responses at least one week before the next hearing on February 2.

The open garbage burning in Kharabwadi village in a major concern, according to residents. The MPCB has received multiple complaints regarding illegal dumping and burning of municipal solid waste at the village in Khed tehsil. Following complaints by citizens and industrialists, MPCB senior officials carried out a site inspection on July 8. The sub-regional officer (Zone Il) reported non-compliance that included dumping of mixed waste (dry and wet waste) generated from municipal council area into the old, abandoned stone quarries at Kharabwadi village. The officer submitted legal action proposal against the municipal council. Accordingly, a notice was issued by the board to the council seeking response within 15 days with corrective action plan along with short-term and long-term measures.