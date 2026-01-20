NGT extends stay on tree cutting in Nashik till February 20

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Western Zone Bench, has extended its stay on the proposed tree cutting in Nashik for infrastructure projects linked to the 2027 Simhastha Kumbh, after the joint committee appointed by the tribunal failed to submit its report within the stipulated time. The next hearing is scheduled for February 20. The case stems from a petition filed in December 2025 by advocate Shriram Pingale, who approached the NGT to challenge the proposed large-scale tree cutting across Nashik city, including the Tapovan area, major arterial roads, the Godavari riverfront, and approach roads to Trimbakeshwar. (HT FILE)

The matter came up for hearing on January 15, when the tribunal noted that the committee had not filed its assessment on the proposed tree felling, particularly in the Tapovan area, where a Sadhugram (temporary settlement established for sadhus) is planned.

During the hearing, the tribunal also took note of the applicant’s allegation that tree cutting was allegedly being carried out in Nashik despite the subsisting stay order. However, as no documentary or photographic evidence was produced, the bench directed the applicant to submit proof of any such violations. It clarified that strict action would be initiated against officials or agencies found violating its orders once evidence is placed on record.

Prashant Khairnar, assistant conservator of forests, Nashik, who is also the convenor of the joint committee constituted by the NGT, informed the tribunal that the report could not be prepared as several concerned officers were engaged in election-related duties. Seeking additional time to submit the report, Khairnar’s request was accepted by the tribunal.

The case stems from a petition filed in December 2025 by advocate Shriram Pingale, who approached the NGT to challenge the proposed large-scale tree cutting across Nashik city, including the Tapovan area, major arterial roads, the Godavari riverfront, and approach roads to Trimbakeshwar. Pingale argued that the tree felling was being carried out under the pretext of urban development and crowd management for the Kumbh Mela, in violation of mandatory environmental safeguards.

According to the petition, thousands of mature native trees, many of them decades old, have been marked either for felling or transplantation. The petitioner alleged that the Nashik Municipal Corporation and its tree authority failed to conduct a comprehensive environmental impact assessment and did not complete a proper tree census. He also contended that public notices issued in this regard were vague and lacked key details such as the number, species and age of trees proposed to be removed, thereby undermining the public objection process.

Pingale submitted unverified figures before the tribunal, claiming that more than 1,700 trees had been identified for felling and that over 1,200 trees may already have been removed. Treating the matter as urgent, the NGT had earlier issued notices to the Nashik Municipal Corporation and its tree authority, directing them to file reply affidavits.

The tribunal had also constituted a three-member joint committee comprising representatives from the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB), the divisional forest officer, Nashik, and the Nashik municipal commissioner. The panel was tasked with inspecting the sites, assessing the extent of tree cutting, examining compliance with statutory procedures, and verifying the claims made by the applicant.

In the latest hearing, the tribunal expanded the committee by including the Nashik district collector and a representative of the Maharashtra state tree authority, and directed the committee to submit its report within two weeks.